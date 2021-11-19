[Watch] Harshal Patel gets his debut India cap before 2nd IND vs NZ 2021 T20I

Indian pacer Harshal Patel was all smiles on Friday as he received his debut international cap from Ajit Agarkar ahead of the second India-New Zealand T20I.

Agarkar, one of the finest fast-bowling all-rounders India has ever produced, was invited to the team hurdle by head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. After a small chat, he presented Harshal Patel with the cap which led to hugs, congratulatory applause from all teammates, and photo sessions.

You can watch a video of the moment here:

The long-awaited moment came as a reward for Harshal Patel’s recent exploits in the IPL. The bowling all-rounder was the highest wicket-taker this season, claiming a record 32 wickets from 15 matches - the joint-most for any bowler in the history of the tournament.

These returns were mostly rooted in the 30-year-old’s adroitness with variations and slower deliveries which turned matches in the middle-overs and got him wickets at the death. Middle-overs spice is something that India has lacked in recent times and Harshal Patel is expected to bring just that to the table.

Mohammed Siraj’s injury allows Harshal Patel’s debut

BCCI @BCCI



The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress.



#TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvNZ 🚨 UPDATE: MD Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur.The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress. 🚨 UPDATE: MD Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur.The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress.#TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvNZ https://t.co/9h4RnRGfkb

Like most debuts, Harshal Patel’s maiden game, too, had a touch of luck to it. His teammate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohammed Siraj, was injured in the first T20I in Jaipur.

Siraj split the webbing on his left hand while bowling the final over of the innings. The team physio taped the bleeding hand and Siraj also bravely completed the over but was ruled out of this match.

The BCCI, in an official statement, said a medical team is monitoring his recovery. It said:

“UPDATE: MD Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rohit Sharma won the second toss in a row and opted to bowl first in Ranchi. New Zealand made three changes to their team, with Adam Milne, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi making their way back to the 11.

Edited by Parimal