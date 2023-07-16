[Watch] Hasan Ali’s hilarious sprint on Day 1 of SL vs PAK opening Test leaves commentator in splits

Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali came up with a hilarious sprint during Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Sunday, July 16.

The incident took place during the 45th over of the Sri Lankan innings bowled by Nauman Ali, with Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva at the crease.

Hasan, who was serving as a water boy for Pakistan, ran out of the ground towards the pavilion to ensure the play resumed as soon as possible, leaving everyone in splits. In a clip, the 29-year-old can be seen running with additional sunglasses while preventing his cap from falling to the ground.

One of the commentators can be heard saying:

"Look at that. Hasan Ali is enjoying himself. (chuckles)"

Watch the hilarious video below:

For the uninitiated, Hasan Ali has been benched for the first Test against Sri Lanka. The medium pacer played his last Test against New Zealand at home in January.

Sri Lanka opt to bat against Hasan Ali's Pakistan in first Test

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat first against the Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the first Test on Sunday. The hosts included Kasun Rajitha in their playing XI after he missed out on the two-Test series against Ireland.

Speaking at the toss, Karunaratne said:

“Going to bat first. We know how it's going to be later. There's going to be turn. In a couple of days, it'll be a spinning paradise. Kasun Rajitha comes in. It's part of the game. As a professional cricketer, you have to adjust. This is my format.”

Pakistan, on the other hand, included two fast bowlers and as many spinners. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi made his Test comeback after missing out on home series against England and New Zealand due to a knee injury.

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 185/5 after 48.1 overs, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Sadeera Samarawickrama at the crease. Angelo Mathews (64) was the last batter to be dismissed.

Shaheen Afridi emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with three scalps, while Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed scalped one wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

