[Watch] Head coach Rahul Dravid overjoyed after Rishabh Pant scores an 89-ball 100 in IND vs ENG 2022 Test

Rishabh Pant completed his second Test century on English soil at Edgbaston earlier today (July 1). The left-handed batter raced to his ton off just 89 balls, smashing 15 fours and a six. Head coach Rahul Dravid was overjoyed after watching the innings from the Indian dressing room.

Dravid is known to be a calm and composed individual who rarely shows his emotions. He has been India's coach for a few months now but fans have not seen him celebrate the way he did after Pant completed his century in Birmingham.

A video of Dravid's celebration has gone viral on social media. You can check out the clips below:

Rishabh Pant came out to bat at number five when India's score was 64/3. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer lost their wickets in quick succession as India slumped to 98/5. Ravindra Jadeja then joined forces with Pant to destroy the England bowling attack.

The two left-handed batters added 222 runs for the sixth wicket, taking India's score past the 300-run mark inside 65 overs. They set a new record for the best sixth-wicket partnership by an Indian pair in Test matches on English soil.

Rishabh Pant fell just 4 runs short of his 150 against England

Rishabh smashed 19 fours and four sixes in his 111-run knock.

Pant showed no mercy to the likes of James Anderson and Jack Leach as he batted at a strike rate of more than 100. Off-spinner Joe Root finally dismissed him in the 67th over of the Indian innings.

Ben Stokes introduced an off-spinner to break the partnership between the two left-handed batters and the move worked for England. Pant scored 146 runs off 111 balls, hitting 19 fours and four maximums. He batted at a fantastic strike rate of 131 in Birmingham.

