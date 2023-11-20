[Watch] Heartbroken Rohit Sharma takes a lonely walk after India's 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team failed to conquer the final frontier of the 2023 World Cup. They suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat to Australia in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rohit looked visibly dejected after the agonizing loss and was even spotted shedding tears on the field. A video has gone viral on social media in which the Indian captain can be seen dragging himself to the post-match presentation ceremony.

Team India were bundled out for 240 after being asked to bat first in the 2023 World Cup final. Sharma once again delivered an impactful knock at the top of the order, scoring 47 runs off just 31 balls.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli notched up crucial half-centuries under pressure, scoring 66 and 54, but the remaining batters failed to contribute significantly. Australia clinched their sixth ODI World Cup trophy by chasing down the target with six wickets in hand, thanks to Travis Head's hundred.

Rohit Sharma finished as the second-highest run-getter of the 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma earned praise from all quarters for his belligerent approach at the top of the order in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup.

Rohit was one of the key architects, as the Indian batters dominated the opposition bowlers throughout the competition. He set the tone for the middle-order batters with his explosive knocks at the top.

The right-handed batter amassed 597 runs from 11 outings at a fantastic strike rate of 125.94. He struck one century and three fifties in the showpiece event.

Rohit Sharma was also lauded by fans and experts alike for his brilliant captaincy. Under his leadership, India went into the final unbeaten, having won 10 matches on the trot in the tournament.

However, Australia halted India's juggernaut by trumping them in the ultimate showdown. While India ended as runner-up, the side's dominant run is bound to be etched in the memories of ardent cricket fans for years to come.