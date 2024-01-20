[Watch] Heinrich Klaasen's 105m gigantic six lands on the stadium’s roof in SA20 

Heinrich Klassen once again showed his big-hitting prowess during the ongoing SA20 game between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday (January 20). The wicketkeeper-batter slammed a 105-metre six that landed on the stadium’s roof.

The maximum came during the 10th over of Durban’s innings. Liam Dawson bowled a flighted delivery and Klaasen's response left everyone in awe.

SA20’s official handle shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“Just the longest six of the SA20 so far… no big deal.”

Watch Klaasen’s 105m six below:

Klaasen slammed 31 runs off 17 balls, including three sixes and one boundary, during his stint at the crease. He was eventually caught by Marco Jansen at long-on off Simon Harmer’s bowling in the 13th over.

The 32-year-old has been scintillating with the bat in the ongoing tournament. He has amassed 194 runs in five innings at an average of 48.5, with best score of 85 against MI Cape Town.

Klaasen also had a memorable outing in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, scoring 373 runs in 10 games, including one century and a fifty. He has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Durban Super Giants set a 160-run target for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 clash

A clinical batting performance from Wiaan Mulder, Matthew Breetzke, and Heinrich Klaasen helped the Durban Super Giants post 159/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Mulder top scored with 52 runs off 29 balls, including four sixes and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Breetzke, Klaasen, and Dwaine Pretorius chipped in with scores of 35 (24), 31 (17) and 23 (21), respectively.

Simon Harmer starred with the ball for Sunrisers, returning with figures of 4/18. Daniel Worrall and Ottniel Baartman also bagged one wicket apiece.

DSG have won three out of the first four matches and are placed second in the 2024 SA20 points table. A win would help them jump to the top above Paarl Royals, who have equal points but a little higher net run rate.

On the other, the Sunrisers are placed fourth with a solitary win in three games. A win would help the defending champions consolidate their place.

