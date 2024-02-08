[Watch] Henry Hunt leaves field with bloodied nose during Marsh Cup fixture between South Australia and Victoria

South Australia cricketer Henry Hunt was left with a bloodied nose during his team's Marsh Cup fixture on Thursday against Victoria at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The ball struck the 27-year-old flush on his face, forcing him to leave the field immediately with the medical staff.

The incident occurred when Victoria were batting and Jordan Buckingham bowled a dragged down during the 25th over. Thomas Rogers went back and played a cut shot. The ball flew at a catchable height to height, but he dropped the chance and it struck on his nose, with blood dripping on the turf. The opener had to be taken to the hospital for further assessment.

Speaking after the game, Rogers, who hit the shot, hoped for Hunt to be alright as it was a 'scary' incident. He was quoted as saying by Perth Now:

"I hit it pretty hard and I don't know whether he touched it or not. Hopefully he's ok. Hopefully the scans come back clear for him because he's got a bright future. He's usually an absolute gun in the field. Maybe he tripped or something like that. But pretty scary, you never want to see something like that."

Hunt failed to make an impact with the bat during the encounter, managing five off nine deliveries with a solitary boundary as South Australia set a modest 232-target for Victoria to win.

"Looked sickening" - Jason Gillespie on Henry Hunt's blow

Former Australian speedster and South Australia coach Jason Gillespie expressed his concern as teammates rushed to help Henry Hunt on the spot.

Gillespie told the aforementioned publication:

"As I saw it I started to run downstairs because it looked sickening. You could see the concern on the lads' faces. That's a worry. First and foremost his health is the absolute priority. At the end of the day it's a game of cricket. Hopefully he'll be ok."

Rogers and Nic Maddinson struck half-centuries to take Victoria home in 44.1 overs with three wickets to spare.

