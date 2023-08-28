[WATCH] Highlights of the Men’s Hundred 2023 final between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals

Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals by 14 runs in the Men’s Hundred 2023 final at Lord's in London on Sunday. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Oval Invincibles put up an impressive 161/5 on the board. In reply, Manchester Originals were held to 147/6.

Batting first, Oval Invincibles got off to a horror start, losing five wickets for 34 runs. Jason Roy was caught behind off Richard Gleeson for a duck. Paul Stirling (5) and Sam Curran (0) also fell cheaply to Gleeson and Joshua Little respectively. Sam Billings was dismissed by Paul Walter for 10 off 11, while Will Jacks was back in the hut for a run-a-ball 14.

Tom Curran (67* off 34) and James Neesham (57* off 33) then launched a stunning counter-attack to lift Oval Invincibles to 161/5. While Tom Curran slammed four fours and five sixes, Neesham struck seven fours and a six. The duo featured in an unbroken 127-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Manchester Originals got off to a decent start in the chase as Philip Salt and Jos Buttler added 34 for the first wicket. Tom Curran, however, dismissed Salt for 25 off 16. Danny Briggs then dealt the chasing side with another huge blow, cleaning up Buttler for 11 off 15 balls.

Wayne Madsen bowled Nathan Sowter for 4, while Will Jacks got the wickets of Laurie Evans (1) and Paul Walter (7) as Manchester Originals lost half their side for 72.

Max Holden (37 off 25) gave the batting side hope before Sam Curran trapped him lbw. Jamie Overton (28* off 19) and Tom Hartley (16* off 8) attempted a late revival, but it wasn’t enough.

“Quite hard to sum up” - Oval Invincibles hero Tom Curran

Speaking after being named Player of the Final, Tom Curran admitted that the feeling of winning the summit clash is quite hard to explain in words.

“Quite hard to sum up. Really pleased. The boys deserved the win. Proud of the group. We weren't in a great position. Took a bit of time. Neesham batted beautifully. Was an amazing occasion. The energy from the crowd has been unreal. The difference this year when we went over the line in close games helped,” he said.

While Tom Curran walked away as the Player of the Match in the Final, Jamie Overton was named Player of the Tournament for scoring 202 runs and claiming three wickets.