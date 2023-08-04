[Watch] Hilarious confusion between Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar on who would be India's No.10 during 1st T20I vs WI

The first T20I between India and West Indies had a rather funny incident towards the end as Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar both weren't sure who was about to bat at the fall of the eighth wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav was cleaned up by Romario Shepherd on the first ball of the final over and Chahal charged to the middle with 10 runs needed off five balls. But just as he joined Arshdeep Singh, Chahal was seen being called back by the team management as they apparently wanted Mukesh Kumar to bat ahead of him.

Both Mukesh Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal were at the boundary line when the umpires intervened and said that the latter had to bat as he had already entered the field of play. After all the confusion, Chahal had to walk back to the middle and Mukesh had to be India's No.11.

Lack of batting depth hurt India big time

With 37 runs needed off 30 balls and with six wickets in hand, the Men in Blue were favorites to win the game comfortably. Just then, Jason Holder produced an incredible wicket-maiden in the 16th over which turned the match on its head.

The all-rounder first cleaned up Hardik and then Sanju Samson was run-out by a sensational piece of fielding from Kyle Mayers. It was all down to Axar Patel as India had just Kuldeep Yadav and the other bowlers to follow.

Axar tried his best to get his team home with big hits, but a miscue led to his wicket in the penultimate over. Although Arshdeep Singh scored a couple of boundaries, it was evident that the other lower-order batters weren't even able to rotate strike.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, Hardik Pandya and Co. might have to sort out the batting depth issue on priority.