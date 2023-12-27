[Watch] Hilarious scenes as Kyle Verreynne absent-mindedness paves way for KL Rahul’s century in IND vs SA 1st Test

Kyle Verreynne had a brain fade moment during Day 2 of the opening Test against India. It helped KL Rahul smash his second century at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, December 27.

The incident took during the 66th over of India’s innings. Gerald Coetzee bowled a 144kmph delivery down the leg side. The South Africa wicketkeeper gathered it cleanly but didn’t realize that the batters were trying to steal a quick run in the form of byes. Verreynne threw it nonchalantly towards the second slip.

In the meantime, KL Rahul crossed over to reach the striker’s end as Coetzee looked in disbelief.

Watch the hilarious incident below:

At that time, Rahul was batting on 95. The right-handed batter slammed a six off the last ball of the over to reach his eighth Test century and seventh away from home.

Kyle Verreynne, however, picked up four catches during India’s first innings.

KL Rahul’s century helps India post 245 against South Africa in 1st Test

A clinical batting performance from KL Rahul helped India post 245 in 67.4 overs against South Africa in their first innings. Rahul smashed 101 runs off 137 balls, including four maximums and 14 boundaries. It was his second ton at the venue. His 123 (260) helped India beat South Africa by 113 runs at Centurion during the 2021-22 tour.

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur also chipped in with vital scores of 38, 31, and 24, respectively.

Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball for the Proteas, finishing with excellent figures of 5/59, while Nandre Burger bagged two wickets. Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, Mohammed Siraj provided an early breakthrough for the visitors by dismissing Aiden Markram (five off 17 deliveries) caught behind. Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi then steadied South Africa's innings.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 95/1 after 25 overs, with Elgar (61 off 88) and Zorzi (23 off 49) at the crease.

Follow the IND vs SA 1st Test live score and updates here.

