[Watch] Hilarious video of confused Marnus Labuschagne as he takes selfie with fans

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne was in maverick mode again as he clicked a selfie with fans during the opening day of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24. The cricketer needed nearly 20 seconds to click the selfie.

Labuschagne is representing Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. He contributed 30 off 23 in the team’s win in the opening match of the tournament at The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, December 7.

The X handle of BBL shared the video of Labuschagne responding to a request for a selfie from some fans in the stands. Known for his eccentric and humorous behavior, the cricketer had a tough time taking the selfie.

In the hilarious clip, fans are first seen explaining to Labuschagne how to click the selfie. The cricketer then tries to click a picture in both portrait and landscape mode, and is also seen changing directions before he finally manages to get it right.

“Not easy for Marnus 😂.”

While Labuschagne was dismissed for 30 in the BBL clash against Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat ended up posting an impressive 214/3 on the board in their 20 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat first.

Colin Munro was the standout batter for Brisbane Heat, smashing an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls with the aid of nine fours and five sixes. Skipper Usman Khawaja chipped in with 28 off 19 balls.

In the chase, Melbourne Stars were bundled out for 111 in 15.1 overs. Hilton Cartwright top-scored for the Stars with 33 off 16 balls. For Brisbane Heat, Mitchell Swepson claimed 3/23, while Michael Neser and Xavier Bartlett picked up two wickets each.

Usman Khawaja not in favor of Marnus Labuschagne opening in Tests

With David Warner set to retire from Tests after the home series against Pakistan, Australia will have to look for a new opening partner for Khawaja. Some reports doing the round have claimed that Labuschagne might be one of the candidates. However, Khawaja doesn’t want the batter to move up to the top of the order.

"Opening is not easy. It's tough work. I can tell you that because I've batted at [No.] 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 for Australia. I'm telling you by far opening is the hardest and it's very hard to bring someone who hasn't opened," he was quoted as telling ESPNcricinfo.

Labuschagne has played 43 Tests, scoring 3789 runs at an average of 53.37 with 11 hundreds and 16 fifties.