[Watch] Hotel staff in Cape Town perform a local dance to give Team India special farewell

Hotel staff in Cape Town performed a local dance on Monday to give Team India a special farewell as they departed the African nation after a month-long stay. The Indian team played three Test matches and as many ODI games on this tour, which commenced with the Boxing Day Test.

Having lost both the series, the visitors will return empty-handed from the Rainbow nation.

Despite the disappointment on the field, the Indian players left the country with happy memories thanks to the Cape Town hotel staff.

Bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar gave fans a glimpse of the dance by sharing a video on his Instagram story. He also thanked them with a note, which read:

"Thank you so much guys and South Africa for such wonderful memories."

You can view the story here.

Deepak Chahar played only in the final ODI of the series and made valuable contributions in both batting (54) and bowling (2/53) departments.

"I see a rift in this Indian team" - Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently opined that there was a rift in the current Indian team. He attributed that to the recent turmoil between Virat Kohli and the BCCI, which eventually led to a change in leadership, with the latter stepping down as Test skipper after being sacked as ODI captain.

Akhtar believes all this played a role in the team's dismal performances on the tour of South Africa. In a video on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said:

"I see a rift in this Indian team. Important to see how the team will be handled. I don't think Kohli quit because he wanted to, such a situation was created that he had to leave captaincy. There are a lot of reasons behind Kohli's decision to leave Test captaincy, that I cannot say because of confidentiality."

Akhtar also pointed out that the internal issues need to be sorted out at the earliest by the management if the team wants to win.

"The recent performances have left India humiliating," he said. "I don't think the Indian team should be losing to such a South Africa team, that too in a demoralizing manner. Moving ahead from this point, the BCCI, Management, captain and the rest of the players will have to regroup. The issues of unrest will have to be put to an end by the management. I didn't see a combined effort by the team in South Africa."

Also Read Article Continues below

Team India will next face West Indies at home. The tour, comprising a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series, commences on February 6 with the first one-dayer at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee