Team India captain Rohit Sharma was once again heard having a candid dialogue with his teammates during Day 3 of the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot on Saturday (February 17). The video of the same went viral online on social media platforms.

During the break between the overs in England's first innings, when England were 305/7 in 68 overs, Rohit was caught on the stump mic asking his teammates to fetch the ball quickly. He informed them that they were already three overs behind and might get fined for an over-rate issue if England got all-out soon.

Rohit said:

"Jaldi to mangao ball yaar, hum log teen over piche hai, agar ye log all out hogaye na to humlog ko wo lagega."

Fans were entertained by Rohit's candid comments yet again and went on to point out his unique speaking style with their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma's captaincy help India dominate England on Day 3 of the 3rd Test

Team India bowlers did not bog down under pressure on Day 3 as they were without Ravichandran Ashwin, who withdrew from the Test for a personal emergency.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/54) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/77) started the day with tight lines and picked up key wickets in the first session. Mohammed Siraj (4/84) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/51) continued their good work and rattled England's middle and lower order. As a result, England collapsed from 299/5 and got all out for 319.

India then began their second innings with a lead of 126 runs. Joe Root dismissed Rohit Sharma (19) in the 12th over to give England a crucial breakthrough. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (104*) and Shubman Gill (65*) took up the responsibility after the captain's departure and put on a solid partnership to take India ahead in the match.

Jaiswal continued his good form and notched up a scintillating century, his second in the series. Gill supported him perfectly with a fluent half-century. Jaiswal returned to the pavilion as he retired after struggling with back spasms during the final hour of the play.

Rajat Patidar got out for a 10-ball duck soon after. Kuldeep Yadav (3*) and Shubman Gill remained at the crease in the end, as India reached 196/2.

