[Watch] Hyderabad fans show their support to Pakistan team during warm-up matches ahead of World Cup

Pakistan cricket team received love from fans during the 2023 World Cup warm-up matches in Hyderabad over the past week. This is their first visit to India in seven years, as they last came to the country in 2016 for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have set up their camp in Hyderabad, where they played two warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia ahead of the mega event. They ended up on the losing side in both games, but a few players performed well and got acquainted with the conditions in India.

The Men in Green faced Australia on Tuesday, October 3, in a practice match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Australia notched up a mammoth total of 351/7 in the first innings. Pakistan's ace pacer Haris Rauf endured a tough day at the office, conceding 97 runs in his 9-over spell.

The batting unit put on a better show and were bowled out for 337 runs. Babar Azam (90), Iftikhar Ahmed (83), and Mohammad Nawaz (50) had decent outings with the bat.

Fans in the stands showed their support for Pakistani players throughout the match. PCB took to their official X handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of it to everyone. You can watch it below:

Expand Tweet

Pakistan's complete schedule for the 2023 World Cup

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 8: October 10 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru,10.30 am IST

Match 44: November 11 - England vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Pakistan's 15-man squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali.

Traveling reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris.

Do you think Pakistan can win the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup? Let us know your views in the comments section.