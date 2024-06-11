Former England captain Nasser Hussain roasted his co-commentator Ramiz Raja during the 2024 T20 World Cup game between Pakistan and Canada in New York on Tuesday (June 11). Ex-Pakistan player Ramiz Raja was pointing out that Canada should try and get to 110 or 115 as they were 91/7 after 18 overs.

Hussain, born in Chennai, came out of the syllabus for Raja with a subtle dig at Babar Azam and Co. by pointing out that 119 is tough to chase in New York.

The reaction comes days after Rohit Sharma and Co. beat the Men in Green by six runs by defending 119 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9.

Here’s how the conversation unfolded:

Ramiz said on air (Star Sports):

“If they can get to 110 or 115 maybe [fighting total].”

Hussain replied:

"I hear 119 is a hard score to chase on here [chuckles] "

“We didn’t see any positive intent” – Ramiz Raja blasts Pakistan for loss to India in 2024 T20 World Cup game

Ramiz Raja recently slammed Pakistan for their poor batting performance against India. The former PCB chief pointed out how the batters looked clueless against Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with exceptional figures of 3/14 in his four overs. Raja told Cricbuzz (via Hindustan Times):

"We didn't see any positive intent. There was no great game awareness either. That (Mohammad) Rizwan shot off (Jasprit) Bumrah was not on. Bumrah had come in to provide the breakthrough. His two overs were make-or-break for Pakistan. If they had put their mind to it and made sure that Bumrah was negotiated safely, it could have been a smooth sailing.

"You got to do simple things. It was a difficult pitch and you saw how India threw their wickets away by trying to be aggressive. You couldn't be aggressive because there was variation in the bounce. So what you had to do was to just negotiate two or three balls that were difficult,” he added.

The Men in Green were 73/2 at one point but only managed to reach 113/7 against India in 20 overs. They are playing a do-or-die game against Canada after losing to USA and India in Group A.

