[Watch] "I'll have that!" - Kane Williamson's quick reflexes prevent India vs New Zealand 2022 trophy from getting smashed

Kane Williamson's presence of mind and quick reflexes came in handy as he prevented the trophy of the India vs New Zealand T20Is from getting damaged. The two captains, Williamson and Hardik Pandya, posed with the trophy on Wednesday ahead of the T20Is starting from November 18 in Wellington.

However, a heavy breeze shook the table on which the trophy was kept. Just as the trophy was about to fall, Williamson quickly grabbed it and prevented it from getting smashed to the ground. In a humorous way, he claimed that he had already won the trophy:

"I'll have that! (laughs)"

This made the Indian captain and others around him laugh. Here's the video:

India will be keen to put their T20 World Cup disappointment behind

As captain Hardik Pandya told the reporters today, the Men in Blue will certainly be keen to move on from their disappointing exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup semis and look forward to competing well in the upcoming series.

There are quite a few fresh faces in the team with the big names being rested and it will certainly test the depth of their talent pool against a quality New Zealand side. The hosts too will want to start afresh and will be looking forward to the challenge from the new-look Indian team.

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

