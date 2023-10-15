[Watch] "I love you, Virat"- Singer Arijit Singh to Virat Kohli before IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh showered his love on Virat Kohli during his musical performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (October 14).

The BCCI organized a special program for the large audience who came in to watch the match between India and Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup. Arijit was one of the performers at the event, along with several other prominent Bollywood singers and musicians.

While singing the 'Deva Deva' song from the Brahmastra movie, Arijit spotted Kohli and immediately said "I Love you, Virat" before continuing to sing. Kohli also acknowledged and waved towards him.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

India register a comfortable 7-wicket win against Pakistan; Virat Kohli suffers a rare failure against his favourite opponents

Pakistan batted first in the 2023 World Cup match against India and managed to score only 191 runs in 42.5 overs. Rohit Sharma marshaled his troops astutely to restrict the opponents to a below-par total.

Later, Rohit then led the way with the bat to turn it into a one-sided affair. He smashed his way to 86 (63) and ensured India scaled down the middling target in 30.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer (53*) played a supporting role in the batting department.

Shubman Gill looked good on a comeback by hitting four fours. However, he perished while trying to score briskly. Virat Kohli also hit a couple of signature cover drives but departed soon after while trying to clear the mid-on fielder with a big shot.

Reflecting on the comfortable win after the match, Rohit said:

"We don't want to get too excited or too low as well. We want to stay balanced and that's the key playing a tournament like the World Cup. We've got to keep calm, keep it balanced and keep moving forward. (Relief that this game is out of the way?) I've said it quite a few times now - we wanted to play against a quality opposition and that's how we want to look at this World Cup."