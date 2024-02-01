[Watch]"I’ma rider!" - Ravindra Jadeja shares training video post hamstring injury during India vs England 1st Test

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has begun brisk running at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), as per a recent video update. In the video, Jadeja can be seen having a light run and it seems he is determined to get back on the field for India as soon as possible.

It was a big blow for the hosts when the veteran all-rounder was ruled out for the second Test against England to be played at Visakhapatnam from Friday, February 2. He injured his hamstring while trying to complete a quick single during Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad.

A fantastic pick-up and throw from Ben Stokes not only saw Ravindra Jadeja short of his crease but also clutching his hamstring as he walked back to the pavilion.

However, the training video Jadeja posted on Instagram could be a sign of him having a speedy recovery. Here's how Jadeja captioned the post:

"I’ma rider! #donotgiveup."

Apart from Jadeja, KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test as the latter complained about pain in his right quadriceps. The hosts have added Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, and uncapped all-rounder Saurabh Kumar to the squad.

Replacing Ravindra Jadeja isn't straightforward for India

Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial knock of 87 in Hyderabad and proved once again just how invaluable he is to the Indian side. The hosts might need to make multiple changes in their line-up just to fill the void left by Jadeja, given the balance he brings to the team with his all-round skills.

India have the option of Washington Sundar as a direct replacement, with the youngster having proven all-round performances under his belt. However, after the way the England batters swept the hosts out of the first Test, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid might want to make a place for left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

Uncapped batters Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan could also get a look in to fill in for KL Rahul.

