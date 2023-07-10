[Watch] "I shall personally go and strangle him" - When Sunil Gavaskar made a bold prediction for Sachin Tendulkar in 1990s

Sunil Gavaskar made a bold prediction for Sachin Tendulkar during a show in the 1990s. Tendulkar was just getting started in the international cricket arena back then, and Gavaskar was quick to predict that he would end up with 15,000 runs and 40 Test hundreds.

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 74th birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, a cricket fan on Twitter shared a rare video clip from the 1990s, where Gavaskar can be seen predicting big things for Tendulkar.

In the short clip shared by the user, Gavaskar hilariously threatened Tendulkar as he said:

"And I for one know that if at the end of his career, he does not get a minimum of 15,000 runs and 40 Test centuries, I shall personally go and strangle him. Twenty years down the line, my hands will not have strength, so he might still survive but I will deputize somebody to do that for me."

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar ended up scoring 15,921 runs in Test cricket. He registered 51 centuries as well. Overall, the Master Blaster recorded 100 tons in international cricket.

BCCI wished Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday with a special tweet

England v India - 2nd Vitality International T20 (Image: Getty)

Cricket fans, former cricketers and cricket boards have wished Sunil Gavaskar on his 74th birthday today. The BCCI wished him on Twitter with a special photo and a tweet describing his achievements on the cricket field. The Indian cricket governing body highlighted that he scored 13,214 runs, won 1983 World Cup and was the first batter to score 10,000 Test runs.

Gavaskar retired from cricket long back. He now works as a commentator and cricket expert for news channels and sports broadcasters. He will likely be a part of the commentary panel for the upcoming World Cup.

