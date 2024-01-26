[Watch] ICC shares video of brothers Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan playing amazingly similar strokes 

The official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared an amazing video of brothers Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan playing near-identical strokes.

18-year-old Musheer is currently representing India at the U-19 World Cup in South Africa. He was the standout performer with the bat in India’s thumping 201-run win against Ireland at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday, January 25, hammering 118 off 106 balls.

As for his elder brother Sarfaraz, the 26-year-old scored 96 and 55 representing India A against England Lions in the first two unofficial Tests in Ahmedabad.

In a video shared on ICC’s Instagram handle on Friday, Musheer is heard stating that:

“Me and my brother’s batting styles are very similar.”

This is followed by clips of a number of similar strokes played by the two brothers.

Coming into bat at No. 3 after Ireland won the toss and bowled first, Musheer, an aggressive right-hander batter, slammed nine fours and four sixes in his hundred before being run out as India put up 301/7 on the board. Indian skipper Uday Saharan also starred with 75 off 84 balls.

In the chase, Ireland were cleaned up for 100 in 29.4 overs. Naman Tiwari claimed 4/53 in 10 overs, while Saumy Pandey also impressed with figures of 3/21 from nine overs.

India’s win against Ireland was their second in as many matches in Group A. They are on top of the points table in their group, with four points and a net run rate of +2.850.

Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan’s career stats so far

Musheer, an all-rounder who also bowls left-arm spin, made his first-class debut for Mumbai against Saurashtra in December 2022. He has played three matches so far, scoring 96 runs with a best of 42. With the ball, he has claimed two wickets at an average of 30.

Sarfaraz is a much more experienced cricketer. A right-handed batter, he has hit 3,751 runs in 44 first-class matches at an excellent average of 68.20, with 13 hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also featured in 37 List A games and 96 T20 matches.

Sarfaraz has been on the fringes of national selection for a couple of seasons now, but is yet to make his debut for Team India. A number of cricket experts believes that he is unlucky not to have played international cricket yet.

