[Watch] "If someone went around the corner for a dump..."- Ravi Shastri hilariously describes India losing 6 wickets for 0 runs in IND vs SA 2nd Test

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri dropped a gem from the commentary box as India collapsed from 153/4 to 153 all out in the second Test against South Africa. After starting well in the first innings, India surprisingly lost six wickets for the addition of zero runs to the team's score on January 3.

India were 153/4, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul batting well in the middle at the end of the 33rd over on Day 1 of the second Test. Lungi Ngidi broke the partnership on the first ball of the 34th over by sending Rahul back to the dressing room. In the same over, he picked up the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

Next, Kagiso Rabada bagged the prize scalp of Virat Kohli, followed by Mohammed Siraj's run-out. Rabada then dismissed Prasidh Krishna caught out to end India's innings in the 35th over itself. India lost six wickets for zero runs in the space of 11 balls.

Describing their collapse from the commentary box, Ravi Shastri said on air:

"If someone went round the corner for a dump and has come back, India has been bowled out for 153!"

Expand Tweet

An X user posted the clip on his account and sarcastically captioned the clip:

"Is this the greatest bit of commentary of all time?"

India got all out with a lead of 98. At the end of the day's play, South Africa were 62/3, trailing by 36 runs.

Ravi Shastri has been quite active as a commentator in recent months

Ever since he left the position of the Indian men's cricket team's head coach, Ravi Shastri has been quite active in the commentary box. He worked as a commentator for India's bilateral series last year, IPL 2023, ODI World Cup 2023, and also the Australia vs Pakistan Test match.

His antics at the toss have entertained the fans a lot. Apart from that, his commentary in English and Hindi languages have also earned the fans' attention regularly, just like the above video.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App