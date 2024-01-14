[Watch] Iftikhar Ahmed gets angry after a fan calls him 'Chachu' during 2nd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand in Hamilton

Pakistan batting all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed got angry after a fan called him 'Chachu' (uncle) while fielding during the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday (January 14). Seddon Park in Hamilton played host to the contest.

New Zealand batted first after losing the toss. They did well in batting-friendly conditions and put up a fighting total of 194/8 in 20 overs on the back of a blistering half-century from Finn Allen (74).

An interesting incident transpired during the first innings of the match when Pakistan were fielding. Iftikhar Ahmed angrily shared words with a fan while he was fielding near the boundary. An X user shared a video of the incident. Iftikhar can be seen irritated and asking the fan not to call him 'Chachu' in the clip.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Pakistan fail in the chase of 195 in 2nd T20I

In reply of 195, Pakistan got off to a poor start as they lost both openers Saim Ayub (1) and Mohammad Rizwan (7) with just 10 runs on the board. Fakhar Zaman then hit a 24-ball half-century to inject momentum into the innings and lay a platform for his side.

Babar Azam (66) supported him well with a steady half-century at the other end. Adam Milne dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the 10th over and brought the hosts back into the contest.

Things went south for Pakistan from there as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which dented their chances of going for the win. New Zealand bowlers bundled the visitors for 173 in 19.3 overs to help their side win the match by 21 runs.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"To be honest, first bowling is always a little bit difficult. Unfortunately, we didn't take wickets with the new ball with the swing and if we had, we would have kept them to 170-180. We struggled with the ball in the first overs but bowled well after that. Harris and Abbas were really good and Usama Mir bowled really well."

University Oval in Dunedin will host the 3rd T20I between the two teams on Wednesday (January 17).

