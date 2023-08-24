[Watch] Imam-ul-Haq misses out on well-deserved century in PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI, holes out to backward point

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq missed out on a well-deserved ton in the second ODI against Afghanistan at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday, August 24.

The left-handed batter fell prey to off-spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman and was caught out by Riaz Hasan at the backward point.

The incident took place in the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings. Mujeeb bowled a fuller-length delivery outside off. Imam looked to drive, but the ball turned away slightly and took a thick edge that looped to backward point.

Imam scored 91 runs off 105 balls, including four boundaries. He also stitched a 118-run partnership with captain Babar Azam for the second wicket. He also starred with the bat in the ODI opener against Afghanistan, scoring 61 off 94 as Pakistan won by 142 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq shines as Pakistan win thriller against Afghanistan by one wicket

Imam-ul-Haq starred with the bat as Pakistan won the last-over thriller by one wicket.

Chasing 301, Babar Azam scored 53 off 66, while Shadab Khan chipped in with 48 off 35. Naseem Shah provided the late flourish with 10 off 5 to take the Men in Green past the finishing line with one ball to spare.

Fazalhaq Farooqi starred with the ball for Afghanistan, finishing with figures of 3/69, while Mohammad Nabi took two wickets. Mujeeb and Abdul Rahman settled for one apiece.

Batting first, Afghanistan had scored 300/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz starred with the bat, scoring 151 off as many balls, including three sixes and 14 boundaries. Meanwhile, his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran also chipped in with 80 off 101. Together, the duo shared a 227-run stand for the first wicket.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took two wickets, while Naseem Shah and Usama Mir scalped one apiece.

With the win, Babar Azam and Co. have also clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0. The third and final ODI will be played at R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday, August 26.

Click here to check out the full PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI scorecard.