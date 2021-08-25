IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Craig Overton dismisses Rohit Sharma as India slump further

If there was any hope that Rohit Sharma would take India to a respectable total after James Anderson tore through the top order, it was misplaced. Pacer Craig Overton had the opener top-edging to Ollie Robinson as India slumped to 67 for 6.

India have been bowled out for 78 in the first innings of Leeds Test. Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with 19 runs. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2021

The scoreboard looked even worse when Mohammed Shami departed the following delivery as India were reeling at 67 for 7. Here's a quick description of his dismissal, courtesy Sportskeeda's commentary.

"Craig Overton to Rohit Sharma, OUT! WRETCHED FROM ROHIT! Half-tracker outside off stump and as a riposte to what happened on the previous ball, Rohit looks to be aggressive. The ball gets a little big on him and he has a short-arm jab at it. There is no timing whatsoever and he pops it straight to the man at mid-on, who completes the catch! Rohit is gone on the pull again and it is up to Shami to bail India out again!"

IND vs ENG 2021: Rohit Sharma's dismissal closes out India's chances of a good total

It was a horrendous start for India as James Anderson picked up the wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli early in the innings. The trio were guilty of edging deliveries to Jos Butler, giving him ample match practice.

Rohit Sharma, watching the proceedings at the other end, played a quiet innings of 19 runs from 105 balls and then later failed to play the pull shot to perfection. His dismissal meant India's hopes of reaching a respectable total dwindled, as they were bundled out for 78 with none of the other batters stepping up.

James Anderson led the pack with 3/6 while Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton and Sam Curran chipped in with two wickets apiece. Rohit (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only batsmen to reach double figures for India.

