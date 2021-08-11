[Watch] IND vs ENG 2021: Mohammed Shami spooks fans with a scary reel ahead of 2nd Test

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami surprised fans by posting a scary reel on Instagram on Wednesday (August 11). The clip shows Shami driving around deserted streets at night and contains some spooky music for dramatic effect.

Mohammed Shami captioned the reel:

"Watch till end #mshami11 #uk #london #india #reels#mshami11 #covid #covid_19 #india #uk #london #healthy #instagram #msko11."

Fans can watch the video below:

Mohammed Shami continues to be active on Instagram ahead of 2nd India-England Test at Lord's

This isn't the first time Mohammed Shami's social media activity has caught the attention of Team India fans in recent days. A couple of days ago, the speedster posted a picture of himself enjoying a meal.

Mohammed Shami was seen holding two pieces of chicken and had a big smile on his face. He captioned the image:

"Perfect fuel for me 💪🏻 👉🏻What you think ???"

Fans were quick to comment on the post and encouraged the Team India bowler to keep himself fuelled ahead of the grueling Test series.

Mohammed Shami will return to action at Lord's

The Test series between India and England will kick off the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Both sides will be eager to get off to a good start and get some valuable points on the board. A positive result will help them get a head start in the second edition of the WTC points table.

The Test series started with a Trent Bridge skirmish that ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport. Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets in the first innings and one in the second.

Shami, Bumrah and Ishant Sharma will be crucial to India's chances in the series, especially after Shardul Thakur suffered an injury recently.

Soon after his first innings spell in the first Test, Mohammed Shami spoke about the importance of sticking to the basics.

"In my opinion, Test matches are very simple – the more you focus on the basics, the more you’ll have the chances to succeed. If you overthink, you will tend to leak runs and it’s an unnecessary add-on (of pressure)."

India will hope for more of these spells from Shami. His 3Ps - pace, patience and precision - have held him and India in good stead so far.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee