[Watch] IND vs ENG 2021: Ollie Robinson sends Rishabh Pant packing

England drew first blood on an all-important Day 3, dismissing Rishabh Pant as India looked to gain the lead in the Test. The wicket-keeper came in to bat with positive intent and crashed a couple of boundaries along with a six, only to be sent packing by Ollie Robinson, who bore the brunt of Pant's strikes.

Prior to his dismissal, Pant dispatched two deliveries for a four and an audacious six before being caught by Jonny Bairstow. You can view the clip here:

Rishabh Pant's quickfire knock

Rishabh Pant walked in after the fall of Ajinkya Rahane, who had a forgettable outing after running himself out. His 20-ball knock of 25 runs was studded with three fours and a six. He started Day 3 with KL Rahul batting alongside him.

Jimmy Anderson started the day's proceedings and Pant took charge soon enough as he took Robinson on. The latter won the battle after Rishabh Pant, trying to drive on through the off-side, had the ball hitting his bat a little high. Bairstow did the rest by pouching the ball comfortably.

At the time of writing, India are 157 for 5 and trailed by 26 runs. Rain played hide and seek, forcing play to be halted right at the start of the day. Rahul was unbeaten on 64 and Ravindra Jadeja on 6.

On Day 2, India's big four - Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane - were all dismissed cheaply.

James Anderson sent skipper Virat Kohli for a first-ball duck, while Rahane ran himself out after a lapse in judgment. Rohit Sharma was off to a good start with a steady 36 but gave away his wicket moments before lunch.

England were dismissed for a paltry 183 in the first innings after some impressive spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

