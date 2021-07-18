Ind vs SL 2021: Stuart Broad loves Hardik Pandya's headband look 

Hardik Pandya made quite the fashion statement by sporting a headband in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday (July 18). The look garnered some praise from English pacer Stuart Broad, who loved a tweet that showed him and Hardik Pandya rocking headbands.

ESPN Cricinfo posted a tweet asking fans who pulled off the headband look better and Broad responded almost immediately. There were also reactions from fans appreciating the look.

You can view the post below:

Legend acknowledging legend. Beauty of social media. — Roit (@RoHitAmann) July 18, 2021

Some fans also brought up Ashoke Dinda as a bowler who sported headbands.

Hardik Pandya's outing and Sri Lanka's innings

Hardik Pandya marking his run-up was good news for Indian fans as it showed the all-rounder's progress. He bowled five overs for 33 runs and picked up the wicket of Isuru Udana. His brother Krunal Pandya, who was slotted in as the second all-rounder, had a good outing with the ball with figures of 10-0-26-1.

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka finished their innings with 262 for nine. Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 43 saw them breach the 250-mark. Charith Asalanka (38) and Dasun Shanaka (39) made vital contributions. Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets apiece. Chahal provided the breakthrough for India by dismissing opener Avishka Fernando.

Yadav's double strike dented the hosts further before Asalanka and Shanaka set about rebuilding the innings. The only bowler to go wicketless was Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The last five overs yielded 52 runs for Sri Lanka, helping them reach a competitive total.

India require 263 from 50 overs and will also see two new debutants in Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan trying to make a mark.

Edited by Prem Deshpande