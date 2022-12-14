[Watch] India captain KL Rahul absolutely furious with himself after getting dismissed chopped-on once again

Indian opener KL Rahul's story of getting dismissed by chopping the ball onto his stumps continued during Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. The team's stand-in captain was dismissed after playing another loose shot on Wednesday, December 14.

Rahul got off to a decent start, adding 22 runs to his name from 53 balls, but all of his hard work was undone by a lapse in concentration. He tried to drive a harmless delivery from Khaled Ahmed away from his body and paid for it by chopping onto his stumps.

The frustration was evident as KL Rahul punched his bat in anger on the way back to the pavilion. Here's a video of the dismissal and his reaction:

Poor shot selection cost India in first session

Team India won't be happy after losing three wickets in the first session as the conditions in Chattogram seemed ideal for batting. Shubman Gill and Rahul added 41 runs for the first wicket and did the hard work of seeing off the tricky period with the new ball up front.

However, the partnership couldn't flourish further. Gill was dismissed trying to sweep a delivery from Taijul Islam, only to end up top-edging it into the hands of an alert Yasir Ali at first slip. Rahul was then guilty of playing a lazy shot, with his dismissal putting the visitors on the back foot.

They were pushed into further trouble shortly after their skipper's dismissal as Virat Kohli departed for just one. He was trapped in front after failing to read Taijul's trajectory and spin. Pant and Pujara negotiated the remainder of the first session and took the visitors' score to 85/3.

BCCI @BCCI



lose three wickets in the morning session with 85 runs on the board.



Scorecard - #BANvIND Lunch on Day 1 of the 1st Test. #TeamIndia lose three wickets in the morning session with 85 runs on the board.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST Lunch on Day 1 of the 1st Test.#TeamIndia lose three wickets in the morning session with 85 runs on the board.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST #BANvIND https://t.co/iiYYlbpnQi

However, Bangladesh will be delighted with the three wickets and will try to make further inroads into the opposition batting line-up post-lunch. At the time of writing, the second session had begun and India were 105/3 after 31 overs.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket.

Poll : 0 votes