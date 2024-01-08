[Watch] Chants from India Women fans silence Australia fans during IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I, video goes viral

India women's cricket team fans silenced two Australian supporters during the second T20I at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (January 7).

In a video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), a couple of Aussie fans were seen cheering the visitors before the Indian supporters took over with chants for the hosts, leaving the duo stunned. The Indian fans cheered:

“India, India, India.”

In response, Australian fans put their hands on their head and said:

“Oh! No”

Watch the clip below:

The Aussies, though, won the second T20I by six wickets to draw the series level at 1-1. The hosts won the opener by nine wickets, courtesy of half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma after Titas Sadhu bagged a four-fer.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I – As it happened

Batting first, India Women scored 130/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Deepti Sharma top scored with 30 runs off 27 balls, including five boundaries. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also chipped in with identical scores of 23 (26) and 23 (19), respectively.

Australia Women bowlers Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham bagged two wickets apiece, while Ashleigh Gardner scalped one wicket.

In response, Australia Women won the match with one ball to spare. Ellyse Perry stayed unbeaten on 34 off 21 deliveries, hitting two sixes and three boundaries. Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Phoebe Litchfield chipped in with scores of 26 (21), 20 (29), 29 (21), and 18 (12), respectively.

Deepti Sharma starred with the ball for India Women, with figures of 2/22, while Shreyanka Patil and Pooja Vastrakar bagged two wickets apiece.

Following the win, Australia Women skipper Alyssa Healy credited the bowling unit for restricting the hosts to under 140. She said in her post-match comments:

“We probably still didn't execute as well as we would have liked, but nice to get a win and take it to the decider. The average score is around 145, so we knew that if we keep them under 140 that would give us a good chance with the bat."

Healy added:

"I have actually seen Garth take a fifer in WPL, and she absolutely loves these conditions. We just need to be more clinical, the bowlers responded really well but the batters got a few things to work on.”

The series decider between India and Australia Women will be played at the same venue on January 9.

