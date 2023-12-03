[Watch] India's Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav & others join in the fun in 'Wrong answers only'

The BCCI often release behind-the-scenes videos of Indian players to give fans a closer look at their favourite players. In the latest series, "wrong answers only," players are encouraged to give some hilarious out-of-the-box replies to questions.

After Ishan Kishan did one such video recently, it was time for the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar and T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav to give wrong answers to several questions like their name, the sport they play and so on.

Here's the video:

India expected to experiment in Bengaluru after series win

The Men in Blue have already bagged the five-match series 3-1 after a 20-run win in the fourth T20I against Australia in Raipur. However, they effectively have just seven T20Is remaining before the T20 World Cup 2024 and there would be some areas the hosts would want to work on.

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't really used a sixth bowling option in any of the games so far and it would be interesting to see if the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal or Tilak Varma get to bowl a couple of overs at least.

Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma firing all cylinders in the previous game is a great sign and it will be another important game for both of them to strengthen their claim in the T20 World Cup squad.

Shreyas Iyer, who was named the vice-captain for the final two T20Is, had a failure in Raipur. He needs a big score under his belt to stake a claim for a place in what looks like a settled middle order.

India's squad for Australia T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. (Shreyas Iyer has joined the team in the final two T20Is as vice-captain).