[Watch] India's dressing room erupts after the visitors clinch last-ball thriller vs West Indies

As the Indian players battled hard on the field towards the closing stages of the first ODI against West Indies on Friday, the players on the bench and the support staff were nervously watching from the dressing room.

In a video posted by BCCI on their Twitter handle, the likes of Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh could be seen cheering their team on in the last over. The West Indies dressing room was just beside that of India's and they too were cheering for their team as the game went right down to the wire.

When Mohammad Siraj nailed his yorker on the last ball, Ishan Kishan and coach Rahul Dravid were ecstatic and were on their feet to congratulate the players. The two teams shook hands after a hard-fought contest and captain Shikhar Dhawan, too, looked relieved as it was a tight finish.

Mohammad Siraj delivered for India under pressure

Towards the backend of the chase, the visitors kept on picking up wickets at regular intervals and had their noses in front. But West Indies batted deep and that kept them in the game.

All-rounders Akeal Hodein and Romario Shepherd kept the scoreboard ticking and decided to take the game deep. Siraj was under some pressure, especially in white-ball cricket, as he didn't have a great IPL 2022 season at the death. But the 28-year-old was simply sensational with his yorkers.

Karthik Raj @kartcric Wonderful reverse Yorkers from Siraj. Inward tail made the difference Wonderful reverse Yorkers from Siraj. Inward tail made the difference

Luck eluded Siraj on a couple of occasions as the inside-edges went to the boundary. But overall, he was on the money and that kept India in the game. With eight runs needed off two deliveries, Siraj sprayed one down the leg-side.

If it had not been for Sanju Samson's dive behind the stumps, the ball would have gone to the fence and it would have been five wides. However, that didn't happen and Siraj held his nerve to hand the visitors an incredible win by three runs.

