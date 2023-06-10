[Watch] India's Ravindra Jadeja cleans up Cameron Green with an absolute beauty on Day 4 of WTC final

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja gave India another major breakthrough as he dismissed Australian all-rounder Cameron Green on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Saturday.

The rough outside the off-stump of the left-hander was quite visible after all the play happening the past three days. While it was a lethal spot for the southpaws, Jadeja decided to come over the wicket and land the deliveries on that rough spot even against Green.

The ball seemed to misbehave once it pitched in that area and that caught Cameron Green in two minds about whether to defend or go for the sweep shot. Being confused, the right-hander decided to just pad the delivery away.

However, the big mistake Green made was that he didn't cover the line of the stumps with his pads. Ravindra Jadeja got the ball to bite off the surface as it hit the gloves of Green and rolled onto the stumps. It was a fantastic reward for India and especially the left-arm spinner as he had bowled with great discipline in the morning session.

India still behind the 8-ball after a gripping first session

India knew that with Australia's lead already being 296 runs overnight, they had to strike early on Day 4 to give themselves the best chance to bundle them out quickly. They did get the start they wanted as Umesh Yadav dismissed Marnus Labuschagne early.

While Green's wicket did mean that the session was a shared one for both teams, Rohit Sharma and Co. know that they needed probably 3-4 wickets in that session to be in a fighting position. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey has already made 41 runs and might look to cut loose.

Australia will look to push on the scoring post lunch and take the target beyond the opposition's reach.

