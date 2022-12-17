[Watch] India's Virat Kohli takes a brilliant catch as Ashwin sends back debutant Zakir Hasan

Just moments after completing his maiden Test hundred on debut, Zakir Hasan was dismissed by India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the final session of play on Day 4 of the ongoing Test in Chattogram.

The young opener showed great application in his defense and looked pretty solid until the moment he was dismissed. Ashwin used the round-the-wicket angle to the left-hander and instead of pitching and straightening, the ball went on with the arm.

Zakir Hasan couldn't quite cover the line as he got an inside edge while defending and it hit his pads and lobbed in front of Virat Kohli at first slip. The former Indian captain did really well to complete a diving catch as the ball almost died in front of him.

Ravichandran Ashwin was ecstatic as he knew the visitors had got a set batter dismissed. Here's a video of the dismissal:

India on the brink of a win after a gripping Day 4

Many expected the visitors to wrap things up quickly on Day 4, but that wasn't to be as the Bangladesh batters finally showed some spine with a commendable second-innings batting performance.

Openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan continued the good work that they did late on Day 3 and went unscathed in the first session. Indian bowlers responded really well in the remaining two sessions and have picked up six wickets by the end of the day's play.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan are still battling it out at the crease, but with another 241 runs to pull off a miraculous victory for the hosts, KL Rahul and Co. will fancy their chances of securing a win as early as possible on Day 5.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

