[Watch] India take control as Axar Patel cleans up Yasir Ali with an absolute jaffa

The phrase 'one brings two' was pretty apt for the situation as Team India picked up their second wicket with Axar Patel cleaning up Yasir Ali with an absolute beauty on Saturday, December 17. The hosts went unscathed at lunch but have now lost two wickets within half an hour of the second session of play on Day 4 in Chattogram.

Axar looked dangerous in the first session and seemed the most likely to get a breakthrough for the visitors. Yasir Ali continued to plant his front foot against the left-arm spinner and defend along the line of the arm ball from Axar.

However, Axar Patel got one delivery to turn just enough and beat Yasir's defense and castle his off-stump. The batter paid the price for a premeditated defense without covering the line of his off-stump and India are suddenly right on top in Chattogram.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Cricket Videos @kirket_video Bapu find the timber !!



Axar strikes



2 down, 8 more to go Bapu find the timber !! Axar strikes 2 down, 8 more to go https://t.co/8oKrw60Yl8

India take control in Chattogram early in second session

Bangladesh added 77 runs in the morning session on Day 4 without the loss of any wicket and the body language from the visitors was understandably quite flat. The pitch seemed to have eased out a bit as openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan grew in confidence with every scoring shot.

However, KL Rahul's decision to bring Umesh Yadav from one end after lunch worked wonders. The speedster kept asking questions from around the wicket and Shanto played one away from his body, edging it to Virat Kohli in the slips.

Although Kohli misjudged the catch, Rishabh Pant was alert enough to grab the ricochet and India finally broke through. The pitch suddenly seemed to have woken up as the bowlers had their tails up. Axar bowled an absolute ripper to get rid of Yasir Ali and now the visitors have Bangladesh right on the mat.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes