[Watch] India's Tilak Varma gestures towards tattoo of parents after stunning fifty in Asian Games 2022 semifinal against Bangladesh

After a string of low scores, Indian batter Tilak Varma finally found some form with an excellent knock of 55 off just 26 balls against Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2022 men's cricket semifinal in Hangzhou on Friday, October 6.

Chasing 97 to win on a tricky pitch, Tilak and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched an excellent partnership of 97* and remained unbeaten as India confirmed a medal in the men's cricket event by qualifying for the final.

After reaching his fifty in style with a massive six, Tilak gestured towards the tattoo he had of his parents and seemed to be quite emotional about it. Here's a video of the celebration from the young southpaw:

Tilak Varma also chipped in with the ball

Looking at the pitch in the Asian Games 2022 so far, India went with the option of four proper spin options alongside the part-time off-spin of Tilak Varma. However, the youngster performed better than what was expected of him, conceding just five runs in his two overs and also picking up a wicket.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, Tilak explained the reason behind his celebration and credited his mother for always being there for him. He also dedicated the half-century to Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira, with whom he shares a great bond.

The southpaw has been vocal about wanting to do well with the ball and claimed that he had taken advice from veterans like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on how to improve his bowling.

India XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Ripon Mondol.