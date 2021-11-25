[Watch] India vs New Zealand 2021: Suryakumar Yadav times it sweetly in the nets

Suryakumar Yadav's timing and footwork were on full display ahead of India's first Test against New Zealand starting Thursday, November 23. He carted the red cherry sweetly during the nets.

The Mumbai batter took to Instagram to showcase a quick snippet of the series of shots he played as he prepares for the Test. Shreyas Iyer is confirmed to make his Test debut against the Kiwis. Hence, it remains to be seen whether Suryakumar Yadav will still get a slot as an extra batter, or if he has to bide his time.

The batter captioned his post, 'Practice makes 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨'. You can have a look at the video below:

The clip also saw Iyer comment on the batter's intense net session. "Spring 🔥" was the response from the debutant.

Deep Dasgupta sheds light on Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav's selection

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta shared his two cents on Iyer's selection on his YouTube channel. He said:

"That was a little bit surprising, you know Suryakumar Yadav was there in England, but now Shreyas is not only here now but he is playing as well."

He added:

"But Shreyas has got a very good first-class record, he's scored over 4500 runs with an average of over 50. So, he's earned his stripe, it would be wrong to say that he has not."

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were called up during India's Test series against England earlier this year.

Although the duo never played a game, the Mumbai batter has been there in the side for a couple of Tests and knows the drill. Yadav has also played 77 first-class games and has a decent average of 44.01 while stacking up 5326.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Only time will tell if the Mumbai batter will get a game in the two-match Test series. India will be hoping to settle a score after losing to NZ in the WTC final.

Edited by Aditya Singh