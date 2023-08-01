[Watch] Indian batter Sanju Samson perishes immediately after a stroke-filled fifty in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Team India batter Sanju Samson perished after reaching his half-century against the West Indies in the 3rd ODI at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday, August 1.

After being asked to bat first, India got off to a great start, with openers Ishan Kishan (77) and Shubman Gill (85) stitching a 140-run stand.

Yannic Cariah dismissed Kishan in the 20th over to give the West Indies their first breakthrough. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who came in next, failed to utilize the rare chance, falling for eight runs in the 23rd over.

Sanju Samson walked in at the number four position and played a magnificent knock to ensure that India did not lose momentum after the openers gave a good start.

In the company of Shubman Gill, Samson took the attack to the Windies bowlers and played with positive intent throughout, reaching his third ODI half-century in just 39 balls.

However, he perished soon after reaching the milestone while trying to hit a big shot. It was an impactful knock in the middle order, which boosted his credentials in the 50-over format.

You can watch Sanju Samson's knock and dismissal in the video below:

"He could be that second wicketkeeper"- Wasim Jaffer on chances of Sanju Samson making it Indian ODI World Cup squad

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer recently opined that Sanju Samson might make the cut for the World Cup squad as a second wicketkeeper.

During a discussion on JioCinema on the matter, Jaffer said:

"I think Samson is in the scheme of things for the World Cup. KL Rahul will obviously be the first choice if he is fit. After that, Samson could be the one. It could also be Ishan Kishan as the backup opener and wicketkeeper. Then Sanju might miss out."

On areas of improvement in Samson's game, he added:

"There has been a slight consistency issue with Samson. But if he improves in that aspect and if he takes more responsibility, then he could be that second wicketkeeper."

Do you agree with Jaffer's views? Sound off in the comments section.