[Watch] Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan posts a funny reel to entertain fans

Veteran Team India batter Shikhar Dhawan has been an active entertainer on Instagram thanks to his engaging content over the past year. He continued the trend with another humourous reel on Thursday (August 17).

Dhawan is currently out of the reckoning for the Indian team across formats. The emergence of youngsters like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan has forced the selectors to move on from Dhawan. Both Gill and Kishan have scored double centuries in the ODI format over the past year and have made compelling cases to be opening partners of Rohit Sharma at the upcoming World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan is thus enjoying his time away from the sport apart from training hard to remain fit in case he gets a recall from the Indian side. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious reel with Bollywood's famous 'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover. Dhawan captioned it:

"Who knew being Bad could be so good? Who all loved ‘Bad Man’? 🤩

I was a bit shocked: Shikhar Dhawan on being ignored for Asian Games

The Indian men's team is all set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Selectors have already named a young side led by Ruturaj Gaikwad for the tournament. Many were surprised after learning about Shikhar Dhawan's absence from the list.

Speaking to the PTI, Dhawan expressed similar sentiments as fans about his non-selection for the Asia Games, saying:

"When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked. But then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. Happy that Rutu (Gaikwad) will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well."

He added:

"I will be ready, of course. That is why I keep myself fit (so whenever I get a chance I am ready). There is always a chance whether it is one percent or 20 percent. I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game, these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that."

