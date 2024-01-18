[Watch] Indian captain Rohit Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport post record hundred against Afghanistan in third T20I

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had an incredible outing in Bengaluru as he smashed his fifth T20I hundred, the most by any in the shortest format, against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Scoring 121* off just 69 balls, Rohit also batted two more times in the two Super Overs and ensured the Men in Blue clinched the series 3-0.

In a video posted by entertainment journalist Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rohit is seen walking out of the T2 terminal at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. He is known to have a great style quotient, with his rainbow-colored hoody coupled with glasses and a red cap showing just why.

After walking towards his car, Rohit Sharma was also seen clicking pictures with some fans before he was set to leave.

Here's the video:

Rohit Sharma on takeaways from the India vs Afghanistan series

Apart from the 3-0 result, skipper Rohit Sharma believes the Men in Blue ticked some crucial boxes during their final T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup to be played in June later this year.

Speaking to Jio Cinema after the game, Rohit shed light on the importance of taking some players out of their comfort zones to see how they performed. On this, he stated:

"I was watching the games when I was out of the team, but I was not part of the playing team. So, I took the information from the coaching staff, and it was important to hand different situations to the players.

"Giving them overs where they are not comfortable bowling. Some are not comfortable bowling in the powerplay, while some are not comfortable in the death. So, we wanted to see how the guys can adapt, and I rhink we have ticked those boxes in this series."

Despite golden ducks from Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli, Rohit was happy to see the intent the two batters showed. Rinki Singh also chipped in with a crucial 69-run knock from 39 balls.

