Watch: Indian cricket team gears up for Brisbane Test with a net session

The Indian cricket team prepped for the Australian tour finale in Brisbane with a fantastic net session on Wednesday. Although some players are injured, there was no drop in the team's focus levels as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, and others worked on their skills in the nets.

The team has reached Brisbane for the final game of the series, which will begin on Friday. The BCCI shared a clip on Twitter featuring the top moments from the Indian cricket team's training session in Brisbane. In the video, the Indian players can be seen hard at work in the nets ahead of the fourth Test.

The Indian cricket team has never won a Test match in Brisbane. However, the current squad looks quite confident after the draw in Sydney. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has led the side admirably in Virat Kohli's absence.

Unfortunately, the Indian cricket team will take the field at The Gabba without Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja. Both all-rounders suffered injuries during the SCG Test. Jasprit Bumrah could also miss the fourth Test because of an abdominal strain.

Can the Indian cricket team make history by winning the Brisbane Test?

Even a draw will help the Indian cricket team retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As mentioned above, the Indian cricket team is yet to win a Test match at The Gabba. They have battled the Aussies on six occasions at this venue. The hosts have emerged victorious in five Tests while the 2003-04 Brisbane Test did not produce a winner.

The Indian cricket team won the previous series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This means that even a draw at The Gabba will prevent a title change Down Under.

Advertisement

The Australian cricket team will start the match as the favorites to prevail at The Gabba because they will cross swords with a depleted Indian side.