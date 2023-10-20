[Watch] Indian players thrilled as fielding coach announces Ravindra Jadeja as best fielder in unique way after IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Indian fielding coach T Dilip caught the players by surprise as he used a unique method to hand Ravindra Jadeja the best fielder award after their World Cup 2023 win against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

In a video posted by BCCI, wicketkeeper KL Rahul was asked his thoughts about who could win the medal. He said:

"I think I deserve it today. But I got it just the last game. So Dilip sir, just to keep it interesting, will give it to somebody else. According to me, the contenders are Jaddu definitely for that catch and Kuldeep is not too far away because he was really good in the field today."

T Dilip was then seen acknowledging the efforts of the fielders and praising the likes of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav for their fantastic efforts. However, it was Jadeja's stunning catch that helped him win the medal and Dilip decided to announce it on the big screen of the stadium.

No one from the dressing room was expecting that and they swarmed the fielding coach for the incredible manner in which the winner was announced. Rahul was then asked to do the honor of giving Jadeja the medal.

Here's the video:

Ravindra Jadeja opened up on his celebration

Ravindra Jadeja completed a fantastic catch at point to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim and gestured to the fielding coach that he wanted the best fielder medal. In the innings break, the all-rounder was seen talking to the host broadcaster about his celebration. He said:

"The celebration was dedicated to our fielding coach. After every game, we get best fielder award and so I wanted to show the fielding coach, see I am here."

The left-arm spinner also had a brilliant day with the ball, completing his quota with impressive figures of 2/38 on a flat pitch.