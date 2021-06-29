[Watch] Indian women cricket team's journey from Bristol to Taunton for 2nd ODI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a clip on their official Twitter handle in which the Indian women's team are seen making their way from Bristol to Taunton for the second ODI against England. The visitors suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI on Sunday.

The mood in the Indian camp looks upbeat as they try to level the three-match ODI series when they take on England on Wednesday. The BCCI posted a short clip from their journey with the caption:

"#Team India move from Bristol to Taunton for the second WODI against England"

#TeamIndia move from Bristol to Taunton for the second WODI against England

The Indian women's team earned a commendable draw in the one-off Test against England earlier this month. However, they were no match for the hosts in the first ODI.

Batting first, India were restricted to just 201 in their designated 50 overs. In reply, England reached the target in just 34.5 overs, courtesy of Tamsin Beaumont's run-a-ball 87*.

The seniors need to step up or else youngsters should be given opportunities: Former India captain Diana Edulji

India's batting approach in the first ODI came under the scanner as the visitors once again failed to post a competitive total after being asked to bat first. The Indian side have crossed the 250-run mark only three times since the 2017 World Cup.

Former captain Diana Edulji was critical of India's batting efforts and argued that veterans such as Mithali Raj, Punam Raut, and Harmanpreet Kaur need to step up their game, with talented youngsters waiting in the wings. Edulji told PTI:

"You can't afford to play 180 dot balls in modern-day cricket. That has to change. The seniors need to step up and if they can’t, then youngsters should be given opportunities ahead of the World Cup. If you keep losing with the seniors, then you have to try out the younger players who showed in the one-off Test what they are capable of."

Following the defeat in the first ODI, Indian skipper Mithali Raj acknowledged her side's inability to rotate the strike, playing 181 dot balls in the process. It remains to be seen if India will be able to beat England at Taunton to level the three-match ODI series.

England win the first #ENGvIND WODI of the series! #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second ODI.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/BrqKQ55wuS pic.twitter.com/o6KkTR9buu — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 27, 2021

