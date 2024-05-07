[Watch] Indian women's team drop catch and miss run-out chance on the same ball in BAN-W vs IND-W 4th T20I

In a comedy of errors, the Indian women's cricket team provided reprieve to a Bangladesh batter by dropping a catch and missing a run-out chance on the same ball. It all happened in the BAN-W vs IND-W 4th T20I on Monday, May 6, at Sylhet.

Chasing 123 in 14 overs, Dilara Akhter and Murshida Khatun tried to give a good start to the home team. Akhter looked sensible with her approach at the start but tried to up the ante against Titas Sadhu in the third over.

The right-arm pacer bowled a half volley, to which Akter managed to slog across the line. However, the connection from the toe-end meant that the ball dropped near the mid-wicket fielder. An easy opportunity was let away by debutant Asha Sobhana.

Then, mid-on fielder Harmanpreet Kaur collected the ball and threw it towards the non-striker's end. There was a run-out situation as well, but Sadhu was unaware of Dilara's position and was lenient in picking up the ball. She couldn't gather the ball properly and the batter survived for the second time.

However, Dilara (21 off 25) was trapped LBW in the eighth over by Deepti Sharma

BAN-W vs IND-W: Harmanpreet Kaur top-scorer for India

Batting first, India lost Shafali Verma (2) early. But Dayalan Hemalatha (22) demonstrated her ball-striking abilities to get things going for the visitors. Due to a rain delay, the match was shortened to 14 overs per side. Then, the experienced pair of Smriti Mandhana (22) and Harmanpreet Kaur steered the team at a steady rate.

Skipper Kaur went on to score 39 off 26 with five fours before being run out. Nevertheless, Richa Ghosh contributed 24 off 15 and helped India post a formidable 122 on the board.

Thereafter, Asha Sobhana and Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets apiece to help the Indian women's team secure a 56-run victory. With this win, India have now taken a 4-0 dominating lead over the Bangladesh women's team.

The final match of the series will take place on Thursday, May 9, at Sylhet.

