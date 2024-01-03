[Watch] Irfan Pathan dances to ‘Afghan Mast’ song as India bundle out South Africa for 55 in 2nd Test

Team India produced a stellar show with the ball as Mohammed Siraj was in the spotlight during Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

The Proteas were bundled out for just 55 runs, registering their lowest-ever score against India in Test cricket.

Siraj finished with career-best figures of 6/15 to take his third fifer away from home, with the other two coming in Australia and West Indies. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets apiece.

The Proteas batters’ fell like a house of cards as Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) were the only two batters to reach double digits.

Like many Indian fans, cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan was in a joyous mood, watching bowlers on top on Wednesday. The 39-year-old former Indian pacer danced to the tune of ‘Afghan Mast’ to celebrate the first session in India’s favor.

Pathan, who is in South Africa, tagged Siraj and captioned the Instagram post:

“Top class bowling by team India. Well done.”

For the unversed, Pathan shared a similar video to celebrate Afghanistan’s win over 2019 champions England during the 2023 ODI World Cup. He continued the trend during Afghanistan’s wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the 50-over ICC event.

India take lead against South Africa before Tea on Day 1 after Mohammed Siraj's heroics

A clinical bowling performance backed by a decent batting performance from the top order in the second session helped India take the lead against South Africa before Tea on Day 1.

India captain Rohit Sharma scored 39 runs off 50 balls, including seven boundaries. The right-handed batter also shared a 55-run partnership with Shubman Gill to help India recover from 17/1. The 36-year-old was eventually caught by Marco Jansen at the gully off Nandre Burger’s bowling.

Yashavi Jaiswal (seven-ball duck) was the first to get dismissed as Kagiso Rabada provided the first breakthrough for the Proteas.

At the time of writing, India were 105/3 after 21 overs, leading by 50 runs in the first innings. Shubman Gill was the last man dismissed (36 off 55), with Virat Kohli (16 off 18) joined at the crease by Shreyas Iyer.

