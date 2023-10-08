[Watch] Irfan Pathan does the hook step with Ganapath actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently shook his legs along with Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff at a pre-match show of the World Cup match between India and Australia on Sunday (October 8).

Kriti and Tiger visited the Star Sports studio during the pre-match show this afternoon to promote their upcoming movie Ganapath. Irfan Pathan was one of the experts present in the studio for the coverage of the match.

During their interaction, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff tried to teach Irfan Pathan the hook step from a song in their movie. You can watch the trio dance in the below video:

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in their opening match of 2023 World Cup vs India

India and Australia faced off in the 3-match ODI series right before the World Cup warm-up matches began at the end of last month. The hosts won the series by a 2-1 margin.

The two familiar sides will now face off in their opening match of the World Cup in Chennai on the weekend. Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry surface. They only went with a single front-line spinner Adam Zampa.

Speaking after losing the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma opined that the pitch conditions were favorable for the bowlers. He said:

"The conditions are there for the bowlers. Slightly on the slower side. I guess the ball will turn as the game goes on. You've got to understand what sort of lines and lengths to bowl and set the field accordingly. (On the warmups being washed out) We've played a lot of cricket before that. We played two good series before the warmup games.

Rohit added:

"In terms of preparation we're ready, we've covered a lot of bases. Unfortunately Shubman didn't recover in time. We were waiting till this morning to see but unfortunately he didn't recover. Ishan will replace him and open the batting.

Who do you think will win the match and get off to a winning start in the World Cup? Let us know in the comments section.