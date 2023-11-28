[Watch] Ishan Kishan at his hilarious best in 'wrong answers only' during IND vs AUS T20Is

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is known to be quite a prankster and someone who has great comic timing. He showed glimpses of that in a video posted by BCCI where he had to use sarcasm and give wrong answers to all the questions asked to him.

Ishan gave one hilarious answer after another, right from saying that his name was VVS Laxman and that the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play the game of Kho Kho.

Here's the whole video:

Ishan Kishan on preparing for T20Is

Ishan Kishan played just a couple of games for India in the 2023 World Cup. However, he explained how he kept himself ready to hit the ground running when the T20I series began against Australia.

Here's what he told JioCinema:

“I did not play most of the games in the World Cup. I was sitting out after two matches, so there was a lot of practice that I did. I was talking to the coaches, with the captain, and I knew that when T20 comes, my time will come and I have to be in a good mindset."

He further added:

"At the same time, the match (the second T20I) was fun. There was an expectation that the wicket would turn, but that did not happen because of the dew factor. Going ahead, it is important for us as a young team to analyse the wicket as soon as possible, adapt to the conditions, and play accordingly."

Ishan has already scored two half-centuries from two games and has made a strong case for himself to be in India's T20 World Cup 2024 playing XI.

India's squad for Australia T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. (Shreyas Iyer will be joining the team in the final two T20Is as vice-captain).