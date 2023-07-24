[Watch] Ishan Kishan pulls off a Rishabh Pant-esque maximum to bring up his maiden Test half-century in second West Indies Test

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan brought up his maiden Test half-century with a maximum resembling incumbent keeper Rishabh Pant on Day 4 of the second match against West Indies in Trinidad.

The 25-year-old, playing as the replacement for the injured Pant, made his debut in the opening Test of the series against the West Indies on July 12. However, Kishan batted only 20 balls for a lone run in his unbeaten stay in India's only batting innings in the first Test.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter also missed out in the first innings of the ongoing Test, scoring only 25 off 37 deliveries. Coming in at No. 4 in the second innings with quick runs required for Team India to declare the innings late on Day 4, Kishan smashed his maiden half-century off just 33 deliveries.

He reached the fifty off a full delivery outside off-stump by Kemar Roach and smashed a six over long-on while losing the grip of his bottom hand.

Here is a video of Ishan Kishan hitting a Pant-like six to bring up his half-century:

Much has been debated about Kishan replacing KS Bharat as the wicket-keeper for Team India in the ongoing series. However, his scintillating and quick-fire 50 will help silence the skeptics.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma waited for another delivery after his MI opening partner reached a half-century to declare the innings at 181/2 in 24 overs. This set the hosts an improbable target of 365 runs to level the series at one apiece.

Team India on course to bag a 2-0 Test series win

Ravi Ashwin bagged two wickets in the second innings to take India closer to victory.

Following their dominant innings victory in the first Test in Dominica, India were slightly tested in the second and final Test in Trinidad. Yet, they finished Day 4 on top, requiring another eight wickets to win their ninth consecutive series against the West Indies.

Asked to bat first on Day 1, India scored a mammoth 438 in their first innings on the back of a magnificent 29th Test century by Virat Kohli. In reply, the hosts were bundled out for a subpar total of 255 in their first essay, conceding a substantial lead of 183 runs. Mohammed Siraj was the wrecker-in-chief, registering his best Test figures of 5/60.

In a race against time due to intermittent weather interruptions, India declared their second innings at 181/2 on the back of blistering half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Chasing a mammoth 365 for victory, the Carribean side ended Day 4 at 76/2, with the Player-of-the-Match in the first Test, Ravichandran Ashwin, picking up both the wickets to fall. Should India pick up the remaining eight wickets on the final day, they will register their sixth consecutive Test win against the hosts and their fourth in a row in West Indies.

The series marks the beginning of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams, with India looking to make a hattrick of trips to the grand finale.