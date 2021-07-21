Watch: Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami celebrate Eid in Durham

Team India cricketers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma were seen celebrating Eid in Durham in between the warm-up game between India and Durham's select County Championship XI.

In a video uploaded by Ishant Sharma on Instagram, both cricketers were seen exchanging customary greetings. Sharma also wished everyone a happy and prosperous Eid. Along with the video, the tall and lanky fast bowler wrote:

"Walk in the doors of prosperity, success, health and happiness this Eid. Wishing everyone a very happy Eid."

Both Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami hugged each other before exchanging a few words and looked to be in a good mood.

Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami skip warm-up match

The two senior pace bowlers have decided to skip the ongoing practice game leading up to the five-match Test series against England, which starts on August 4 in Nottingham. Skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane also missed the tie.

While Kohli and Rahane missed out due to injuries, the reason behind Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami missing out is unknown.

Speaking of the game, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a much-needed partnership after an early collapse. India were reduced to 67/3 after Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to impact the game.

However, Rahul, who came into the playing XI due to Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha being unavailable, grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The batsman from Kerala scored a century before he retired hurt to push his case for the Test series. Along with KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with 75 runs as the Asian Giants posted 311 runs in the first innings.

In reply, County Select XI were reduced to 56/4, courtesy of an outstanding bowling display from the Indians. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, picking up two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with apiece each.

