ENG vs IND: [Watch] Ishant Sharma vacationing with his wife at St Nectan's Glen waterfall

Indian speedster Ishant Sharma was spotted enjoying some time off in England as he was seen rejoicing with his wife at St Nectan's Glen waterfall in Cornwall.

Team India have got a few weeks off following their eight-wicket defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. India are next set to take on England in a five-match Test series, starting in August. Prior to that, the Indian players are using their free time to enjoy some tourist spots in England.

Earlier, Ishant Sharma, along with his Indian teammate Mayank Agarwal, were spotted at Stonehenge with their respective wives.

India will be keen to return to winning ways following their defeat in the WTC final. But the Men in Blue have been dealt a setback before the England series as Shubman Gill could miss all five Tests due to a stress-related injury to his shin.

"Even after playing 100 Tests, Ishant Sharma looks like a newcomer to me" - 1983 World Cup winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Former India pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu wasn't pleased with Ishant Sharma's bowling performance in the World Test Championship final. He stated that the 32-year-old bowled like a rookie despite having ample experience under his belt.

Sandhu was also unimpressed with Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicketless in the WTC final. In a chat with News18.com, the 64-year-old said:

"You have to make them play off the front foot. The bowlers may be rusty but you take wickets by pitching it up and letting the batsmen to drive off the front foot. Even after playing 100 Tests, Ishant looks like a newcomer to me. He should be leading the attack but Shami is doing that role. Bumrah, too, was disappointing with the ball not seaming."

The last time Virat Kohli and co. played a five-Test series against England on English soil, the visitors lost by a 4-1 margin in 2018. India will hope to change their fortunes this time around, and it will be interesting to see whether the team management will persist with Ishant Sharma in the playing XI with someone like Mohammed Siraj waiting in the wings.

