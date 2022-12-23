[Watch] It's deja vu for Virat Kohli as India star departs again to outside off-stump line

The story of Virat Kohli and the line outside the off-stump continued as the former Indian captain was again dismissed playing away from his body. This has been a ploy that has been used against Kohli by almost all teams, especially in Test cricket.

Kohli looked comfortable at the crease until Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed produced the delivery that has caused the batter the most trouble in Tests. Taskin hit the hard length outside off-stump, and got the ball to hold its line.

Virat Kohli tried to defend the ball without using his feet and naturally, his hands went away from his body. The ball just straightened enough to take his outside edge and that was gobbled up safely by the wicketkeeper.

The star batter did have a look at the pitch before walking back, but it was probably his own mistake that cost India his wicket. Here's a video of his dismissal:

Yashraj @Yashrbh #BANvIND #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN



Kohli and 5th-6th off stump delivery is like story of a young boy who has a crush and she keeps disappointing him by breaking his heart when he goes after her every time 🙃 #CricketTwitter Kohli and 5th-6th off stump delivery is like story of a young boy who has a crush and she keeps disappointing him by breaking his heart when he goes after her every time 🙃 #CricketTwitter #BANvIND #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN https://t.co/jotpqtC8s3

Bangladesh right back into the game after Virat Kohli's dismissal

Bangladesh began Day 2 really well, picking up three wickets in the first session and not letting the Indian batters run away with the scoring rate. The partnership between Kohli and Rishabh Pant was going to be a crucial one for the visitors, but the hosts will be happy that they were able to break it soon after lunch.

Pant and Shreyas Iyer were at the crease at the time of writing, trying to build a counter-attacking partnership. The match is evenly poised at the moment as things could go either way.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes