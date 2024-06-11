A video of Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi discussing about the India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match that was played in New York on Sunday, June 9 has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Afridi is heard saying that Yuvraj congratulated him with Pakistan needed 40 runs to win, but the former Pakistan skipper responded by saying that it was too early to do so.

India beat Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York to continue their dominance over their arch-rivals. Batting first, the Men in Blue were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs. In the chase, Pakistan were well-placed at 80-3 after 14 overs, but India made a brilliant comeback and held them to 113-7.

On Tuesday, a video of 2024 T20 World Cup ambassadors Yuvraj and Afridi discussing about the thrilling match went viral on social media. In the clip shared by Team Afridi on their X handle, Yuvraj is seen approaching Afridi and asking him:

"Lala, why are you sad? What happened."

"My being sad is right or wrong? Was this a match we (Pakistan) should have lost?" Afridi replied.

"When we were left to score 40 runs, Yuvraj told me 'Lala, congratulations! I am leaving, won't watch the rest of the game'. I told him 'Yuvi, chaalis runs boht hain iss pitch pe. Itni jaldi mubarak baad na de mujhe (40 runs are a lot on this pitch, don't congratulate me so early)," the former Pakistan all-rounder went on to add.

Towards the end of the video, Yuvraj is heard telling Afridi that although he told the latter that Pakistan would win, he was confident of India fighting back.

"I told you Pakistan will win, but I was still confident that we (India) can win it from there. Winning and losing is part of the game, what's important is that our bonhomie should continue," Yuvraj concluded.

Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan (31 off 44) at the start of the 15th over. He was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, attempting a wild heave. Shadab Khan (4), Iftikhar Ahmed (5) and Imad Wasim (15 off 23) also crumbled under pressure India strangled Pakistan in the chase.

Pakistan need 107 against Canada to stay in hunt for Super 8

Babar Azam and co. are taking on Canada in their third group match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Bowling first, they held Canada to 106-7 as Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah picked up one scalp apiece. Pakistan must beat Canada to stay alive in the Super 8 race.

